https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lotto-game-15837308.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
01-10-37-49-53-57, Bonus: 46
(one, ten, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Bonus: forty-six)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Did you just see a real bright light?'
-
4
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
5
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
6
5 Peloton bike alternatives for indoor cardio
-
7
Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf
-
8
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Can you break a $100?
-
10
DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.