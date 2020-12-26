https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lotto-game-15828838.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-05-07-09-13-24
(three, five, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four)
