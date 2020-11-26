https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lotto-game-15755621.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
The Associated PressUpdated
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
11-18-25-35-46-49
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
