Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
The Associated PressUpdated
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-18-23-26-34-43
(three, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
