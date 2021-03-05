Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

07-09-13-16-17-20-21-23-35-36-40-45-46-50-51-52-64-69-71-72

(seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two)