Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-04-10-11-18-20-23-24-26-29-31-34-39-45-46-47-51-61-65-68-75-80

(two, four, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-five, eighty)