Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-08-10-12-17-19-21-22-24-25-26-28-31-32-40-41-42-48-50-59-66-73

(three, eight, ten, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-three)