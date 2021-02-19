Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

12-16-21-26-27-32-39-41-42-45-47-48-49-50-55-57-58-60-62-63-66-75

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-five)