https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15886458.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-03-07-17-20-24-25-26-29-33-36-42-51-53-54-55-58-64-76-80
(two, three, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-six, eighty)
View Comments