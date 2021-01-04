Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-07-09-13-16-17-27-34-36-39-42-43-44-52-53-57-60-61-63-67-76-80

(three, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-six, eighty)