Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-08-12-15-18-20-21-22-23-27-29-31-32-34-39-55-56-66-68-73-74-78

(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight)