https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15764895.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
04-10-13-14-15-22-23-25-26-30-37-39-41-47-48-53-63-64-69-72
(four, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two)
View Comments