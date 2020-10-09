https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15635300.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:
06-07-09-10-15-22-27-30-33-35-41-46-48-52-56-60-65-71-72-73-76-79
(six, seven, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
View Comments