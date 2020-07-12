Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-05-06-12-14-16-26-29-33-34-44-48-49-50-51-53-58-60-65-66-70-72

(three, five, six, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-two)