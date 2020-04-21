https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-15214441.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
11-12-13-18-26-30-36-41-44-53-54-55-56-58-61-64-69-70-78-80
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-eight, eighty)
