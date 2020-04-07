Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-06-07-11-14-16-22-23-24-31-37-47-48-52-53-62-63-74-77-80

(four, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)