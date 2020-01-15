Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-03-04-08-09-15-18-20-30-31-38-39-41-43-49-51-54-59-66-75-76-79

(two, three, four, eight, nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)