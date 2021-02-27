https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Hit-5-game-15984122.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
14-23-25-29-33
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
