https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Hit-5-game-15846613.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-15-27-28-34
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
PFAS found in few Ohio drinking water systems
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
6
Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader
-
7
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
8
TV series features Marlborough
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.