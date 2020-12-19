https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Hit-5-game-15815658.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-05-12-25-39
(one, five, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
3
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
4
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
-
5
Lake County Trial Court report
-
6
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
7
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
8
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
9
Police: FBI agent shot man on Metro after 'verbal exchange'
-
10
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.