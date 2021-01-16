https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15875603.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-11-17-26-36
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-six)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
