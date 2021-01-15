https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15872561.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-17-19-21-22
(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
