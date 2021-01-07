https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15851550.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
19-20-28-30-36
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six)
