https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15848849.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-17-21-22-37
(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $208,000
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments
-
3
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
4
4 alternatives to The Mirror if you want more from your workout
-
5
Counselor killed breaking up fight at L.A.-area youth center
-
6
George Whitmore, legendary climber of El Capitan, dies at 89
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Minnesota eatery serves meals in fish houses during pandemic
-
9
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
10
Rules change on ice shanties
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.