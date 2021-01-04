https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15843550.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-16-25-26-32
(six, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Most Popular
-
1
TV series features Marlborough
-
2
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
3
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
4
Fishing guides finding plenty of work
-
5
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
6
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
7
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
8
Wisconsin officials report nearly 2,800 new COVID cases
-
9
India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
-
10
DAYS GONE BY: The other Rainbow Club
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.