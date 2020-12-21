https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15818275.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-13-17-24-31
(ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
3
Varl O. Wilkinson
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Baldwin hunter had another fun season
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
7
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
8
County to end Residential Reentry Program contract
-
9
Hadley Martin
-
10
Police make arrests in Sacramento election protests
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.