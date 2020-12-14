https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15799165.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-17-20-21-27
(eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
