Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-20-25-26-27
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
