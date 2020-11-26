https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15755404.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
17-19-26-31-32
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
