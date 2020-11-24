https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15749476.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-19-33-37-38
(twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
