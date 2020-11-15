https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15728093.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-06-16-22-34
(four, six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
6
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
8
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
9
Saudis say they thwarted attack on oil facility near Yemen
-
10
RUTH JOHNSON: Felony convictions made in August primary cases
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.