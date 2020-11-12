https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15720918.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-08-14-19-39
(one, eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
