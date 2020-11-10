https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15714666.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-12-26-32-33
(nine, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
