Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-12-16-28-29
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
