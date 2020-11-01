https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15691412.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-08-09-14-36
(three, eight, nine, fourteen, thirty-six)
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Lake County 4-H, Grand Oaks join to create pen pal program
-
3
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
4
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
5
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
6
New titles available at Pathfinder Library
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Community Calendar
-
9
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
10
Salmon fishing going strong in area
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.