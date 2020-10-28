https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15679946.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-18-19-31-35
(four, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Most Popular
-
1
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
2
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
7
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.