https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15679757.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-08-09-16-17
(four, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen)
Most Popular
-
1
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
4
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
5
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
6
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.