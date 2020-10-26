https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-15676775.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-17-21-34-38
(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
