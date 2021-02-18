https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Easy-5-game-15959038.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Easy 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Louisiana Lottery's "Easy 5" game were:
09-12-14-18-27
(nine, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
