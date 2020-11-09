https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Three-Midday-game-15713125.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Three-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Three-Midday" game were:
1-6-1, SB:
(one, six, one; SB: zero)
