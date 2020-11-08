https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Three-Evening-15710450.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Three-Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Three-Evening" game were:
2-2-2, SB: 2
(two, two, two; SB: two)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County Trial Court report
-
2
Guilfoyle's COVID-19 case reportedly creates Hamptons panic
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
8
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
-
9
BOOK BUZZ
-
10
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.