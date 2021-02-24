https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15974449.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-3-4-8
(three, three, four, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
