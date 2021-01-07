https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15851900.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-4-4-6
(eight, four, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Educators look at new education guidelines
-
2
Waterfront homes evacuated due to landslide near Poulsbo
-
3
Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February
-
4
New Jersey man gets 7-plus years on stalking, porn charges
-
5
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
6
Tom Lounsbury: Last year was tough but unforgettable
-
7
The Latest: House rejects objection to Biden's Arizona win
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.