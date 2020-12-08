https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15783292.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-8-0-6
(two, eight, zero, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Runnels wins Republican nomination
-
2
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
3
WSU launches life sciences incubator program in Spokane
-
4
Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage
-
5
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
6
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
7
Maryland has 3K virus cases for second straight day
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.