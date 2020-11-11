https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15717946.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
7-4-6-7
(seven, four, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
FiveCAP offers help with heating for low income families
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
CEO: Dubai airport preps for possible 'slow' virus recovery
-
6
Gold in the swamplands – that’s our native tamarack
-
7
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.