https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15696113.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-5-3-2
(two, five, three, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
A historic icon: Remembering the Government Lake Lodge
-
5
What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train
-
6
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
-
7
Local units up in the air with open meeting rules
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.