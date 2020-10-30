https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15687140.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-2-3-1
(four, two, three, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
5
Big Jackson student wins woven runner
-
6
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
7
Lake County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.