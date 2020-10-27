https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-4-game-15676995.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-4-3-1
(nine, four, three, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
