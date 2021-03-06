https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-16005122.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
What is an N95 mask?
-
2
District health department expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
-
3
Teens fishing find human foot along banks of Michigan river
-
4
3 things to know about Whitmer's new orders
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Sir, do you know how fast you were going?
-
6
Baldwin prepares for basket home game with Mesick
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Burglary ... Are you at risk?
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.