https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15948118.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Fourth Washington resident charged in US Capitol breach
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Celebrities with a Badge
-
3
Zahui B. signs with Sparks and Williams heads to Las Vegas
-
4
'Returning' the kindness
-
5
Mississippi Senate: Ban transgender athletes on female teams
-
6
Lake County Trial Court report
-
7
Military makeover: Gilbert's Carpets is giving back to one family
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.